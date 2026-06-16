Second stage of deal with Iran, meeting with Zelensky and Ukraine: Trump’s statements

PARIS, June 16. /TASS/. The United States will now be focused on the Ukrainian settlement, with the Iranian conflict is receding to the background, US President Donald Trump said during a meeting with Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Washington and Tehran are entering the second stage of implementing peace agreements, he said on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit. According to the US leader, in the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, the deal with Iran may remain in place.

TASS has summed up the US leader’s key statements.

Focus on Ukrainian settlement

The conflict with Iran is "going to be in the back, in the rearview mirror," and now the United States will focus on the Ukrainian settlement.

The United States will do everything it can to settle the crisis in Ukraine: "I settled eight wars. This was the one I thought was going to be the easiest <…>. Yeah, I'm going to do whatever I can."

Trump said he had met with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France and would meet with him again later on Tuesday: "We had a good meeting. I'm meeting him later on too. We had a very good meeting."

US-Iran deal

The United States and Iran are entering the second stage of implementing peace agreements: "We have a deal that's a fair deal; it's a good deal. It goes to a second stage, which I think will be actually easier."

The United States will not commit to investing in Iran under a memorandum with the Islamic Republic: "We are not investing any money in Iran, by the way. That rumor got out there yesterday was ridiculous. We have the right to go in some day and do if I want to do something, or somebody wants to do something, but we are not investing any money. We have no obligation to invest any money in Iran."

Risks for deal with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to take a more responsible approach toward Lebanon: "I've had a great relationship with Bibi [Netanyahu], but now Bibi has to be more responsible with respect to Lebanon."

Syria may take care of settling issues with Hezbollah: "I suggested to Israel to let Syria take care of Hezbollah, because to be honest with you, I think they do a better job of doing it."

In the event of an Israeli attack on Lebanon, the deal with Iran may remain in place: "It can, and you know, I consider that the minor war, Iran's a big one."

Ban on Iran possessing nuclear weapons

The deal with Iran will ban it from having nuclear weapons, otherwise the Islamic Republic will face "unbelievable consequences."

The United States wants to get Iran’s nuclear stockpile: "We're going to go get it <…>. It's not very valuable stuff, but I think psychologically we want to get it."