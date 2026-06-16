Malaysia’s PM, ASEAN Secretary General to visit Business Forum in Kazan — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW June 16. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn will visit the Russia-ASEAN Business Forum to be held in Kazan on June 17, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said.

"The next Russia-ASEAN Business Forum will be held tomorrow, on June 17, in Kazan," Ushakov said. The event will be dedicated to such current topics as information technology, artificial intelligence, international trade, transport and logistic connectivity and partnership within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union and ASEAN, he noted.

"The Prime Minister of Malaysia and the Secretary General of ASEAN will take part in the business forum. The forum is expected to bring together representatives of business communities from more than fifteen countries. In addition to ASEAN countries, businessmen from Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will also be in attendance," the presidential aide said.