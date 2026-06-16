UK investigates reports of Russian frigate firing off warning shots in English Channel

LONDON, June 16. /TASS/. The United Kingdom’s Ministry of Defense is investigating reports that Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich allegedly fired warning shots in the English Channel, according to the BBC.

"We are investigating reports of an incident in the Channel," a ministry spokesperson said.

According to the BBC, the incident allegedly occurred on June 16 about 20 nautical miles (37 km) south of the Isle of Wight, outside the territorial waters of the United Kingdom. It's reported that shots were fired about 500 yards (460 meters) from a yacht registered in the UK. Its name was not given, but it is specified that the vessel is not damaged and no one was injured.

It is also reported that at the time of the incident, the Russian frigate was escorted by British Navy patrol ship HMS Mersey.

The British military has made no link between this event and the incident with the operation to seize the Smyrtos tanker in the English Channel, allegedly belonging to the so-called Russian shadow fleet.

Later, a Sky News channel source in the defense ministry said the Russian warship, apparently, could have fired several shots to warn of a possible collision. Its crew gave the yacht the appropriate signal, but she did not change course. After that, several warning shots were allegedly fired, but not in the direction of the yacht.