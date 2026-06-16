Systemic approach to industrial design allows for competitive products

MINSK, June 16. /TASS/. The development of the systemic approach to industrial design makes it possible to create competitive products in the field of electronic engineering, CEO of MIET International Research and Technology Center Alexander Lvov said at the Electronic Engineering - 2026 conference of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.

"The development of the systemic approach to industrial design allows us to create competitive process equipment for electronic engineering, improve the ease of its use and establish a common industry style. We see further integration of design, engineering and user perception research over time, including the development of neural design and ergonomics, which will become the basis for a new level of quality in national electronic engineering," he said.

Industrial design ceases to be just an aesthetic addition but is becoming an integral part of the engineering development of process equipment, Lvov noted. "We view it in MIET as a tool for developing comprehensive high-tech solutions, from layout and ergonomics to the visual and functional identity of equipment," he added.