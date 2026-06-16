Control over Strait of Hormuz de facto handed to Iran — TV

NEW YORK, June 16. /TASS/. US intelligence agencies assess that from now on Iran can block the Strait of Hormuz at will, acquiring a powerful instrument of exerting pressure on the global economy, CNN said, citing sources.

Despite the work on the agreement on opening the strait that is due to be signed on June 19, during the recent conflict Iran demonstrated its ability to block access to this major waterway, the sources said, adding that US intelligence suggests that Iran can do it again.

"We have now handed Iran de facto control over the strait - a weapon more powerful than any nuke," CNN cited a source familiar with the US intelligence assessments. "The war fundamentally altered Tehran’s thinking about leveraging similar tactics in the future.".