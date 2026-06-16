Dutch court refuses psych evaluation for former Spartak Moscow FC striker Promes

THE HAGUE, June 16. /TASS/. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal rejected an appeal filed by the defense of Quincy Promes, who formerly played for Russian Premier League (RPL) football club Spartak Moscow, to initiate a psychological/psychiatric examination for him, court’s spokesperson Melissa Zijlstra told TASS on Tuesday.

"The court has taken note of the defense's suggestion to have a psychological/psychiatric report drawn up on the defendant ex officio. The court will not order such an investigation," she stated.

According to Zijlstra, all other appeals filed by the football player's defense during the preliminary hearing on June 12 were also turned down. In particular, the court refused to examine screenshots found on the phone of one of the defendants, as well as to order an interrogation of one of law enforcement officers.

Promes’ case

The Amsterdam District Court found Promes guilty on two separate charges: attacking his cousin with a knife and drug smuggling. He was sentenced to 18 months in the first case and to six years behind bars in the second case. The football player was absent during the court hearings and was later issued an international warrant for his arrest. His defense team appealed the verdict.

Dubai police detained Promes on February 29, 2024, while he was clearing border control at the Al Maktoum International Airport to board a flight to Russia, after which he was taken to a police station for questioning.

The Dutch prosecutor's office told TASS later that Promes was apprehended in the United Arab Emirates on suspicion of violating local laws. According to media reports, he was under investigation in connection with a traffic incident, and the case was closed on May 1. However, he was once again detained on a request from the Dutch authorities, who sought his extradition.

On June 20, 2025, the football player was extradited from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to the Netherlands.

On July 1, 2024, Spartak Moscow FC announced that his contract had expired. Later, it was reported that Promes signed a contract with United FC in Dubai and became a UAE resident.