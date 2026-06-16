Ceasefire on all fronts key topic of memorandum with United States — Iran’s top diplomat

TEHRAN, June 16. /TASS/. Iran considers a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, to be the key point of a memorandum to be signed with US officials on Friday in Geneva, the Islamic Republic’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Abbas Araghchi stated.

"The announcement about an immediate and complete cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, is the most important point of the memorandum," Iran’s top diplomat said at a meeting with foreign ambassadors.

Earlier, officials from the United States, Iran and Pakistan, which has acted as a mediator, confirmed that Washington and Tehran had reached an agreement. The deal is expected to be signed in Geneva on June 19. According to Tehran, during a 60-day period after the signing the sides will discuss Iran’s nuclear program, as they agreed that the US maritime blockade measures against Iran will end from June 15 and military operations on all fronts, including Lebanon, will cease immediately and permanently.