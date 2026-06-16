Putin to hold numerous bilateral meetings at Kazan summit — aide

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin's schedule for the Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan includes a number of bilateral meetings, his Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Naturally, as at all such international events, numerous bilateral contacts will take place. Our president will meet with almost all the leaders. These meetings will begin tomorrow, upon the arrival of the president in Kazan - even before the reception," he said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) was established in 1967. It includes 11 countries: Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and the Philippines.