FACTBOX: Moscow refinery damaged, 172 UAVs target Russia in Ukraine's new attack

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Air defense systems intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions, as well as over the Azov and Black Seas, during the night, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

A facility at the Moscow Oil Refinery sustained damage as a result of the ongoing drone attack on Moscow. Debris from the UAVs caused a fire at an oil depot in the village of Poltavskaya in the Krasnodar Region.

TASS has compiled the key details about the consequences.

Attack scale

- Air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 172 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions between 8 p.m. Moscow time on June 15 and 7 a.m. Moscow time on June 16 (5 p.m.-4 a.m. GMT - TASS), the Defense Ministry said.

- According to the report, the UAVs were shot down over the Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Volgograd, Voronezh, Oryol, Tambov, Tula, Rostov, Ryazan, Moscow, and Krasnodar regions, as well as over Crimea and the Azov and Black Seas.

- More than 30 drones were destroyed in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky and four districts of the Rostov Region, Governor Yury Slyusar reported on his Telegram channel.

- Sixteen Ukrainian fixed-wing UAVs were destroyed over the Bryansk Region overnight, according to the local operational command center.

- Air defense forces on duty shot down 19 Ukrainian UAVs in the Voronezh Region, Governor Alexander Gusev reported on his Max channel.

- Air defenses destroyed seven UAVs over four municipalities in the Kaluga Region, Governor Vladislav Shapsha reported on Max.

Aftermath

- A facility at the Moscow Oil Refinery was damaged as a result of the ongoing drone attack on Moscow. No one was injured, the capital's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, reported on Max.

- Emergency services are working at the scene.

- Falling UAV debris caused a fire at an oil depot in the village of Poltavskaya in the Krasnodar Region. No one was injured, according to the region’s operational command center.

- Thirty-two people and seven pieces of equipment were deployed to extinguish the blaze.

- Following the drone attack, the road between the village of Poltavskaya and the farming settlement of Trudobelikovsky was temporarily closed.

- Specialized and emergency services are working at the scene.

- The fire at the Poltavskaya oil depot in the Krasnodar Region, caused by falling UAV debris, has been extinguished, the head of the Krasnoarmeysky District, Alexander Kharitonov, reported on his Max channel.

- Firefighters are continuing to work at the site until the danger is completely eliminated, he noted.

- Kharitonov clarified that traffic has been reopened on the section of the highway from the village of Poltavskaya to the Trudobelikovsky farming settlement.

- As a result of debris falling in the Voronezh Region, a passenger car sustained minor damage, but no injuries were reported, the region's governor, Alexander Gusev, said on his Max channel.