Canada's new sanctions against Russia insignificant — ambassador

WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. Canada's decision to add sanctions against Russia is essentially useless, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said, commenting on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new restrictions against Moscow.

"Another confrontational gesture by official Ottawa -- and a meaningless one at that. Canadian sanctions exist only on paper and have no practical significance," the diplomat told TASS.

Canada's new anti-Russian sanctions apply to 162 individuals, companies and ships. Canada says they were applied, in particular, against Russia’s so-called shadow fleet and its military industry.