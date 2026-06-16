France national team begins World Cup with victory over Senegal

NEW YORK, June 17. /TASS/. France defeated Senegal 3:1 in a World Cup group match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Kylian Mbappe (66th minute, 90+6th minute) and Bradley Barcola (82nd minute) scored for France. Ibrahim Mbaye (90+5th minute) scored for Senegal.

France leads Group I with 3 points, with Norway and Iraq also playing in the group. France faces Iraq, and Senegal plays Norway on June 23.

The FIFA World Cup in the US, Canada, and Mexico will conclude on July 19. For the first time, 48 teams are participating in the tournament.

The Argentinian national team is the defending world champion.