PARIS, June 16. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump called former president Barack Obama’s sending $350 billion worth of weapons to Ukraine madness.

"We sell weapons to them, we don't even give them. Obama gave them $350 billion worth of what I gave, which was crazy," Trump said on the sidelines of the Group of Seven summit in France.

Left-leaning US media often criticizes the current head of state for his statements about the amount of aid given to Kiev by the administrations of Obama and Joe Biden. According to CNN, Obama provided Ukraine with $2.1 billion in aid. At the same time, the TV channel does not indicate what exactly that encompassed.