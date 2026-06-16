WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. The United States is waiting for Vladimir Zelensky to finally agree to a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, US Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna (a Republican representing Florida) said while commenting on a meeting that Group of Seven leaders held with Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Luna wrote on her X social media platform that America is waiting for Zelensky to accept a peace agreement and that he should end the war.

The lawmaker also posted a link to Zelensky’s X post about the meeting held in Evian-les-Bains.

Anna Paulina Luna is a member of the Republican Party. She is a member of the US House of Representatives from Florida and has consistently advocated for a swift resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov previously reiterated that Zelensky can always travel to Moscow if he is prepared to engage in responsible and serious talks, where he would be received.

Zelensky responded by again stating that he is not considering the possibility of making such a trip.