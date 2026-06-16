Russia appreciates Turkey’s diplomatic efforts in Ukrainian conflict settlement — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia appreciates Turkey's diplomatic efforts in the context of the Ukrainian conflict settlement, but reiterates the need to eliminate the root causes of this crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"We appreciate Turkey's diplomatic efforts in the context of efforts to resolve the Ukrainian situation," Lavrov said at a press conference following his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"We reminded our colleagues that, of course, in order for the settlement to be sustainable, long-term, and reliable, it is necessary to solve the problem of eradicating the root causes of this crisis," Lavrov noted.