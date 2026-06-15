MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russia strictly adheres to its obligations under the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict, the country’s permanent delegation to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) said, commenting on Moscow’s alleged attack on the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra complex.

"The Russian side strictly adheres to its obligations under the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict," the statement said.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that the Kiev-Pechersk Lavra complex was hit by a Patriot missile in the early morning hours of June 15. The ministry noted that one reason for the system’s malfunction could be that Western countries supplied the Kiev regime with expired missiles.