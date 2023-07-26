Burundi's president arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. Burundi’s President Evariste Ndayishimiy and his accompanying delegation have arrived in St. Petersburg for the Russia-Africa Summit, a TASS correspondent reported.

The delegation’s plane landed at Pulkovo Airport.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Burundi in May as part of his African tour. The parties discussed ways to boost cooperation between the two countries, including trade, economic, investment and humanitarian ties.

The Russian government said earlier that the two countries planned to sign an agreement on cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

Russia and Burundi also agreed that their infectious disease experts would carry out joint research in a new laboratory at Burundi's National Institute of Public Health.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum are scheduled to be held in the Russian city of St. Petersburg on July 27-28. The first event, themed "For Peace, Security and Development," took place in Russia's Black Sea resort of Sochi in October 2019.