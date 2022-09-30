Top Russian security official says West doing anything possible to cling to hegemony

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin on Friday said that the West is going all out to hold on to its hegemony, subsequently upsetting the world’s security architecture.

"The US-led collective West is making every possible effort to maintain its hegemony. That, of course, is a factor that significantly upsets the international security architecture and ratchets up conflict potential throughout the globe and in individual regions," he told reporters.

With respect to that, Naryshkin said, "intelligence agency chiefs of CIS countries recognize the need for cooperation and interaction in various areas, in particular, in the field of intelligence sharing, while identifying a set of external threats to states and citizens, and helping to strengthen the defense potential of our countries."