Putin to discuss prospects for expanding cooperation with prime minister of Laos

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone on June 18 on the sidelines of the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan to talk about, among other things, the prospects for expanding cooperation in practical areas, the Kremlin press office said in a statement.

"On June 18, on the sidelines of the anniversary Russia-ASEAN summit in Kazan, Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to have a meeting with Prime Minister of Laos Sonexay Siphandone. The talks are expected to focus on the current state of Russian-Lao relations and prospects for expanding cooperation in practical areas," the statement reads.

The Kremlin press service reported earlier that on June 17-18, the Russia-ASEAN summit will be held in Kazan, marking the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Several documents are expected to be signed during the event, including the Kazan Declaration and the Russia-ASEAN Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are Brunei, East Timor, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Myanmar, Thailand and the Philippines. The previous Russia-ASEAN summit was held in 2021 in the videoconference format.