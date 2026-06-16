Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Russia down 1.6 times in 5M 2026

BAKU, June 16. /TASS/. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia in January-May 2026 amounted to $1.367 billion, which is 1.6 times less than in the same period last year, the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan said on its website.

In January-May 2025, trade between the two countries was $2.161 billion. Compared to the same period last year, this figure fell by 36.7%, or almost 1.6 times.

According to the State Customs Committee, in the first five months of 2026, exports of Azerbaijani products to Russia amounted to $446.011 million, an increase of 0.1%. Imports of products from Russia amounted to $920.734 million compared to $1.715 billion in the corresponding period in 2025 and decreased by 1.9 times (by 46.3%).

in January-May 2026, Russia ranked fifth among Azerbaijan's trading partners after Italy, Great Britain, Turkey and China, the committee noted. During this period, Russia accounted for 6.57% of the country's foreign trade turnover.

In 2025, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $4.92 billion, which is 2.5% more than in 2024.