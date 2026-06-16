Four documents to be approved at Russia — ASEAN summit

MOSCOW June 16. /TASS/. Participants in the forthcoming Russia - ASEAN summit plan to adopt four joint documents in conclusion, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"Four documents are planned to be adopted; these have been agreed upon already in principle," he noted. The first document will be the Kazan Declaration of the summit. "Coinciding approaches of Russia and ASEAN on international problems and areas of further cooperation will be confirmed" in this document, Ushakov said.

The Comprehensive Action Plan to implement the strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN in 2026-2030 will also be approved. Two other documents are the joint statements of Russia and ASEAN on energy and culture.