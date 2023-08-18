Russia among top ten countries in terms of supercomputer crunch power — Deputy PM

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Russia is among the top ten countries in terms of the total computing power of supercomputers, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said at the Army-2023 Forum.

"Russia currently ranks ninth in the rating of countries in terms of the total computing power of all supercomputers," Chernyshenko said.

The country needs to support conditions for creation and development of computing capacities, the official noted.

"Our majors are dealing with it. We support them in this regard, including equipment procurement subsidizing. It is not simple now but it is also important, further to that, to continue supporting our researchers with grants," Chernyshenko added.