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Anniversary Russia-ASEAN summit with Putin's participation begins in Kazan

Invitations were sent to 14 delegations
© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

KAZAN, June 17. /TASS/. The anniversary Russia-ASEAN summit, marking the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations, begins in Kazan on June 17-18, hosted by President Vladimir Putin. Invitations were sent to 14 delegations from ASEAN members and partners, with over 8,000 guests expected.

On June 17, Putin will hold bilateral meetings with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the Sultan of Brunei, and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, followed by a ceremonial reception.

On June 18, the main summit program at Kazan Expo will include a group photo, plenary sessions, and closed-door discussions on international and regional issues. Several joint documents are expected to be adopted.

A Russia-ASEAN Business Forum will take place on June 17 at the Bashir Rameev IT Park, focusing on trade, investment, IT, AI, energy, transport, and food security, as well as cooperation within the EAEU-ASEAN framework.

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