WASHINGTON, June 16. /TASS/. The Canadian government understands that Vladimir Zelensky is finished and his regime is facing an imminent military defeat, Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov said commenting on Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney’s new restrictions against Moscow.

"PM Mark Carney’s cabinet understands that Zelensky is a spent force, that the regime in Kiev is doomed, and that it faces inevitable defeat on the battlefield. The Canadian government masks its helplessness with the predictable trappings of empty public-relations stunts. In Russia, such acts have long ceased to attract any attention," Stepanov said.

Canada's new anti-Russian sanctions apply to 162 individuals, companies and courts. Canada says the restrictions were applied, in particular, against Russia's so-called shadow fleet and its military industry.