All critical damage at Zaporozhye NPP caused by Ukrainian shelling repaired — director

ENERGODAR /Zaporozhye Region/, June 16. /TASS/. Specialists at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant have repaired all critical damage that could affect the facility’s safety caused by Ukrainian attacks, ZNPP Director Yury Chernichuk told TASS.

"There is no critical damage affecting the plant's safety that has not yet been repaired. There are components that have been put out of service due to shelling and enemy attacks, but there are alternative components or backup systems. These components will undergo replacement, reconstruction, or major repairs over a relatively long period," he noted.

According to Chernichuk, all damaged infrastructure at the plant is being repaired immediately, since "all equipment at the facility, particularly that located in the industrial zone of the nuclear power plant, is critical to the plant’s overall operational capability."