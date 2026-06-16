Kremlin aide comments on Russia-ASEAN Summit, possibility of Putin-Zelensky meeting

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. Moscow has received no proposals from any party to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky in the United States, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists.

He also provided information about the upcoming anniversary Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan and the schedule of the Russian president.

TASS has compiled key takeaways from the Kremlin aide’s statements.

On Russia-ASEAN Summit

Vladimir Putin will participate in the anniversary Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan on Wednesday and Thursday (June 17 and 18).

The event will be dedicated to the 35th anniversary of relations between Russia and ASEAN.

The two main themes of the upcoming summit are an exchange of views on current international and regional matters, and a review of 35 years of joint work on developing the strategic partnership between Russia and ASEAN, as well as outlining new avenues for cooperation in politics, economy, and cultural and humanitarian affairs

The Russia-ASEAN Summit program will begin on Wednesday with a ceremonial reception and bilateral meetings with the participation of Vladimir Putin.

On Thursday, it will continue with sessions, document signings, and statements to the media.

Russia will be represented at the Kazan summit by a substantial delegation, including members of the government, staff of the Presidential Administration, and business representatives.

Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and President of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. plan to participate in the upcoming Russia-ASEAN Summit.

In addition, the event will be attended by the prime ministers of Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and East Timor.

Indonesia will be represented at the summit by its foreign minister.

ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn will also participate.

Myanmar will be represented by the permanent secretary of the Foreign Ministry, senior ASEAN official Hau Khan Sum.

As part of the summit, participants plan to adopt four joint documents, including the Kazan Declaration and the Comprehensive Plan of Action for implementing the Russia-ASEAN strategic partnership for 2026-2030.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will issue a joint statement to the media following the Russia-ASEAN Summit.

A "productive, equal, and constructive dialogue at the highest levels" has been established between Russia and ASEAN: coordination of positions on current international and regional affairs is ongoing, and relevant ministries and structures are successfully cooperating with each other.

The total trade turnover between Russia and ASEAN has increased by almost 60% over the past 10 years and amounts to approximately $22 billion.

The Russia-ASEAN Business Forum, which will take place on Wednesday in Kazan, will be attended by Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn: it is expected that the forum will gather representatives of business communities from more than 15 countries, and in addition to ASEAN states, entrepreneurs from Bangladesh, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates will also be present.

Putin’s schedule

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s schedule at the Russia-ASEAN Summit in Kazan includes numerous bilateral contacts: he will meet with almost all leaders, and these meetings will begin upon his arrival in Kazan, even before the ceremonial reception.

On Tuesday, Vladimir Putin will also speak with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim.

According to the Kremlin, he will also meet on the following day with Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah and again hold talks with Anwar Ibrahim.

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin will meet with the prime ministers of Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Singapore - Hun Manet, Sonexay Siphandone, Anutin Charnvirakul and Lawrence.

Trump’s position on Ukraine

The Kremlin refrained from forecasting whether meetings at the Group of Seven (G7) summit could influence the position of US President Donald Trump on Ukraine:

"I do not know whether anything will be achieved. However, we know that the US president participates in the work of G7, and various contacts will take place there. We also know that he will meet with the leader of the Kiev regime. So we will see."

Possibility of a Putin-Zelensky Meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump did not discuss during their phone conversation on June 14 the possibility of organizing a meeting with Zelensky in the United States: "No, such a possibility was not discussed."

Moscow has received no proposals from any party to arrange a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Zelensky in the United States: "No one has approached us with such proposals yet. I have seen media reports mentioning this, but nothing more."

Visit of Witkoff and Kushner to Russia

The Kremlin expects that US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner may travel to Moscow for Ukraine talks after the signing of a memorandum between the United States and Iran: "As I informed following Sunday’s conversation between our president and Mr. Trump, we expect that after an agreement or memorandum is signed on Friday, an opportunity will open for two well-known representatives, Witkoff and Kushner, to come to Moscow for a meeting with our leadership."