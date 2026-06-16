Readiness to receive Zelensky in Moscow, Witkoff-Kushner visit: Kremlin briefing

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The willingness to receive Vladimir Zelensky in Moscow and the timing of the visit of American emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia were the main topics of a briefing by Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday.

TASS has compiled the key statements of the Kremlin representative.

On Putin's schedule

- Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a working meeting with North Ossetia head Sergey Menyailo on Tuesday.

- The head of state is getting ready for the Russia-ASEAN summit, which will be held in Kazan from June 17 to 19: "The president is preparing for the Russia-ASEAN summit, which, as you know, will be held in Kazan for two days."

- Putin will hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit: "In addition to the multilateral part, there will indeed be a marathon of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of this summit in Kazan."

On the Ukrainian settlement

- There are no official channels for communication between Moscow and Kiev.

- If Vladimir Zelensky is ready to speak responsibly and seriously, he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received: "Zelensky, you know that Putin has actually said everything, everything was offered. It was said and repeated several times that if Zelensky is ready to speak responsibly and seriously, the Kiev regime knows perfectly well what he is talking about, then he can always come to Moscow, where he will be received."

About the dates of Witkoff and Kushner's visit to Russia

- There are no exact dates for the visit of American emissaries Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Russia yet: "The American negotiators will arrive soon, but there are no exact dates yet. As you know, the Americans are busy preparing and signing the memorandum that has been agreed upon. We know that the signing is scheduled for Switzerland at the end of this week. After that, they will probably be able to travel to Moscow."

About the G7 Summit

- Putin did not receive an invitation to the Group of Seven (G7) summit in the French city of Evian-les-Bains: "There was no invitation, of course."