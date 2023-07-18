Prime minister to represent Algeria at Russia-Africa summit — diplomatic source

MOSCOW, July 18./TASS/. Algeria will be represented by Prime Minister Aymen Benabderrahmane at the upcoming Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg, a diplomatic source told TASS on Tuesday.

"Algeria will be represented at the prime ministerial level. The country's president, [Abdelmadjid Tebboune], as everyone recalls, attended the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)," the source specified.

The Algerian president attended SPIEF as part of his state visit to Russia in June. On June 16, Tebboune took part in the plenary session of SPIEF.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum is scheduled for July 27-28 in St. Petersburg. The first summit was held in October 2019 in Sochi under the slogan "For Peace, Security and Development."