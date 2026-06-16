Russia, ASEAN establish fruitful dialogue — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW June 16. /TASS/. The fruitful, equal and constructive dialogue has been established at all levels between Russia and ASEAN member-countries, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"The fruitful, equal and constructive dialogue at the most different levels has been established, as I already said, between Russia and ASEAN," he noted.

"Positions are being coordinated on current international and regional affairs. Specific agencies and entities are successfully interacting with each other," the presidential aide said.