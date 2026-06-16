Sollers Group expects growing sales in 2026

MOSCOW June 16. /TASS/. Sollers Group reckons upon the rise in sales this year and plans to increase its shares in the pickup truck market and in the light commercial vehicles segment, CEO Nikolay Sobolev told reporters.

"We are more focused on the short term. Our market share will be above 40% in the pickup truck segment (it is already above 40% for the time being with partners’ products included). In the light commercial vehicles segment, traditionally with the UAZ brand, we believe the market share should be about 30%," Sobolev said.

"We plan our sales will grow, although the market will be more or less at the last-year level," he added.