Replacement of engines on SSJ-100 to be at acceptable cost — company

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Replacement of foreign engines with Russian ones will be required for SSJ-100 aircraft and the price will be acceptable for airlines, CEO of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) Vadim Badekha told reporters at the Innoprom exhibition.

"Regarding the engine replacement of the Sukhoi Superjet 100 in its previous, non-import-substituted version, we assume that this engine change will be financed by the airlines themselves. I would like to emphasize once again that the cost of this modification is not high or beyond what an airline's economy can bear. We do not plan to attract federal funds for financing the engine change procedure itself," he said.

According to UAC estimates, between 50 and 100 aircraft will require engine replacement, the chief executive said. "According to our estimates, between 50 and 100 aircraft will require engine change due to the fact that French engines have lifetime limitations, and the PD-8 engine is to be mounted on the non-import-substituted old version of the Superjet," he noted. Work is currently underway to certify such a modification, Badekha added.