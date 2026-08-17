Jackie Chan movie ‘Armor of God 4’ wraps Azerbaijan shoot

BAKU, August 17. /TASS/. Filming of the Azerbaijani part of the film "Armor of God 4: Ultimatum" starring Jackie Chan has been completed, the press office of the Azerbaijani Cinema Agency (ARKA) reported on Monday.

The agency pointed out that the filming of the film was a huge undertaking for Azerbaijan.

"Up to 26 state agencies and organizations supported the successful Azerbaijani involvement in the shooting of ‘Armor of God 4’," the statement reads. "Their work was coordinated by the Ministry of Culture with the participation of the Ministries of Digital Development and Transport, Internal Affairs, Emergency Situations and other structures."

"More than 200 local specialists and dozens of Azerbaijani companies were involved in the filming procedure," the statement continued.

According to ARKA, participation in the international film project contributes to the professional development of local specialists and the development of cooperation with the foreign film industry.

The Armor of God franchise has now been shot in four different decades.

The first film was released in 1986 with sequels released in 1991 and 2012. The most recent, "Armor of God 3: Zodiac Mission" (Chinese Zodiac) is the final part of the series to date.

In addition to his leading man role, Chan, 72, often also serves as director, screenwriter or producer in his films, which combine elements of adventure, comedy and action with complex stunts performed by the actor himself.

The movie is expected to premier in the second quarter of 2027.