Rosatom chief says impossible to complete Bushehr NPP's 2nd, 3rd units without corporation

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Completing the construction of the second and third units of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is impossible without Rosatom, Chief Executive Officer of Russia’s state corporation Alexey Likhachev said.

"We are monitoring the Iran-US negotiations very closely and understand the full drama and details of these talks, at least everything that is in the public domain. And, of course, we maintain contact with the IAEA regarding this matter. In particular, we will inevitably touch upon the issues concerning Iran and Bushehr [during the talks with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi] on Friday. There are many aspects involved. And, of course, Rosatom will most likely have a specific mission, a specific role, to play in resolving the so-called Iranian nuclear issue. We are in no rush, nor are we pushing our partners toward a decision, but it is highly probable that we will be involved. And it is certainly impossible to complete the second and third units of Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant without us," he said in an interview in the Vesti program on the sidelines of the Innoprom forum in Yekaterinburg.