Europe’s 2027 Air Rifle Championship relocated from Estonia to Spain — federation

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. The European Shooting Confederation (ESC) has decided to relocate the 2027 European Air Rifle Championship from Tallinn, Estonia to Granada, Spain, the ESC press office announced in a statement.

The Estonian-based ERR television broadcaster reported that the move came after the Estonian authorities announced that they would not allow Russian athletes to participate in the tournament held on their soil.

The 2027 European Air Rifle Championship is an Olympic qualifying tournament. It will now take place in Granada on March 3-9.

Since 2023, Russian athletes have competed in international shooting competitions under a neutral status.