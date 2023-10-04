Opening of Zangezur Corridor could set off new crises — Iranian security official

DUBAI, October 4. /TASS/. The opening of the Zangezur Corridor could prompt some countries from outside the region to interfere, triggering new crises in the South Caucasus, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian said at a meeting with Azerbaijani Presidential Envoy for Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov in Tehran.

"Actions that cause geopolitical changes in the region, such as those proposed for the Zangezur Corridor, will not only fail to help the countries of the region, but will also create a basis for the interference of forces from outside the region, which will provoke new crises in the region," Ahmadian was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

According to the official, Tehran "strongly opposes any plan that will lead to geopolitical changes" in the South Caucasus.

Azerbaijan has stated it wants to establish the so-called Zangezur Corridor, which would run through Armenia and connect Azerbaijan with its Nakhchivan exclave, which is sandwiched between Armenia and Turkey. The plan for the corridor involves building a highway and a railroad.

On September 26, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a news conference in Ankara that he hoped the Zangezur Corridor would soon become a reality.