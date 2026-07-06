Declining response of IAEA to attacks against Zaporozhye plant dangerous — Rosatom CEO

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. The declining perception of the IAEA in respect of Ukrainian attacks against the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant and the city of Energodar is a dangerous trend, Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev said in an interview with Vesti news program on the sidelines of the Innoprom-2026 forum.

"From my point of view, the pain threshold of sensitivity and perception of these [Ukrainian] attacks is going down. This is a very dangerous trend. We are one step away from the catastrophe, from an incident of such regional scale," Likhachev said.

"We will use every piece of leverage, primarily through the IAEA, to make both the international community and European leaders aware of just what kind of fire the Kiev regime is playing with," he added.