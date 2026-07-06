Operations of Kursk nuclear plant 2 not disrupted after drone attack

KURSK, July 6. /TASS/. Operations of the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant 2 were not disrupted after the Ukrainian drone strike, Governor of the region Alexander Khinshtein said.

Twelve Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles targeting the city of Kurchatov in the Kursk Region were shot down past night, the governor said earlier. According to preliminary data, a Ukrainian drone hit the cooling tower of the second power generating unit under construction at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant 2.

"I am in touch with the nuclear plant management. The plant operation has not been disrupted and there are no adverse consequences for the environment and people," the governor wrote on his channel in Max.

The radiation background at the plant is not exceeded after the drone attack, the plant said on its Telegram channel.

"The radiation background at the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant and in its location areas is at the level of natural values. Flash information about the radiation situation near the Russian nuclear power plants and other nuclear industry facilities is presented on the website," the plant said.