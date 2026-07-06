Russia welcomes launch of Global Dialogue on AI governance — diplomat

GENEVA, July 6. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the launch of the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance and notes with satisfaction the corresponding efforts of UN member states and the organization's secretariat, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Alimov told the UN Global Dialogue on AI.

"Russia welcomes the launch of the Global Dialogue on Artificial Intelligence Governance as a specialized UN platform for discussing cooperation in this field," the diplomat said. "We note with satisfaction the efforts of UN member states, its secretariat, and the international independent scientific panel to agree on the terms and objectives of multilateral cooperation."

For its part, Russia calls on delegations to join the statement of the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-building and requests that its text be included in the co-chairs' summary of the Global Dialogue.

"We have come a long way in preparing for today's meeting--moving from behind-the-scenes, semi-closed meetings of a narrow group of states and their monopolies to full-fledged multilateral discussions involving diplomats, scientists, and developers. A significant contribution was made by India, which hosted the Artificial Intelligence Summit in New Delhi on February 19-20. We urge participants to utilize the findings and conclusions of that summit in future work under UN auspices," the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister said.