Russia ready to facilitate aluminum production in Indonesia — envoy

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia is ready to facilitate the production of rolled aluminum products in Indonesia, Russian Ambassador to the republic Sergey Tolchenov said.

"There is an idea [now] to establish facilities for downstream aluminum processing and the production of rolled products in Indonesia, which would eliminate the need for imports. This involves not only export-import trade but also joint production. Most importantly, Russian businesses, as well as the Russian embassy and trade mission in Indonesia, are ready to facilitate this," he told reporters on the sidelines of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition in Yekaterinburg.

Aluminum shipments currently rank among the leading items in Russia’s exports to Indonesia, though their volume remains relatively small, Tolchenov added. "Frankly speaking, I find it difficult to imagine that aluminum will ever become the number-one product in Russian exports to Indonesia. <...> At this stage, however, aluminum shipments to Indonesia represent a highly promising area," he noted.

The 16th International Industrial Exhibition Innoprom is taking place in Yekaterinburg from July 6 to 9. The partner country is the Republic of Indonesia. The event is organized by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry and the Government of Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region. TASS is the event’s general news agency.