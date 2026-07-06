Russian stock market closed in the red — market data

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. The MOEX Russia Index plunged by 2.19% by the close of business to 2,193.81 points.

The RTS Index lost 3.19% to 886.37 points. The yuan dropped by thirty kopecks to 11.18 rubles.

"The MOEX Russia Index kicked off with the mixed trend but sales outweighed and the market updated three-year minimums, falling down to 2,164 points. No positive drivers appeared. Reports on another attacks against the Russian infrastructure worsened the sentiment. Furthermore, the wave of ruble strengthening took place today," Andrey Smirnov from BCS Investment World.