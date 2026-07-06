Armenia, Russia back dialogue on boosting trade, economic ties — ministers

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Armenian Economy Minister Gevorg Papoyan met with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Anton Alikhanov during his visit to Russia. At the meeting, the sides expressed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue to further develop bilateral trade and economic ties.

According to the press service of the Armenian Ministry of Economy, the ministers discussed the current state of Armenian-Russian trade and economic relations, opportunities to expand industry ties, and ways to promote investment programs. They also exchanged views on a number of other issues of mutual interest.

"The sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue to further develop bilateral trade and economic ties and cooperation in the industrial sector," the ministry said.

This is the Armenian minister's first visit to Russia since the parliamentary elections in Armenia.