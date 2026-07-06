Fuel loading at nuclear plant completed in Slovakia — portal

BRATISLAVA, July 6. /TASS/. Fuel loading has been completed in the new fourth power unit of the Mochovce nuclear power plant (NPP) in Slovakia, Dennikn news portal said.

The Slovak media informed about the start of the process of launching the new power unit of the plant on June 29. At the same time, it became known about the start of nuclear fuel loading into the reactor of the fourth power unit of the Mochovce NPP. The fuel was supplied by a Rosatom company.

6.7 billion euros were spent on the construction of the fourth power unit. Its capacity will be approximately 470 MW. As a result, the share of nuclear generation in Slovakia will reach 77.5%.

There are two nuclear power plants in Slovakia, Mochovce in the central part of the country and Bohunice in the west. They were built with the assistance of Russia.