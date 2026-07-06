Russia open to cooperation with everyone on an equal basis — PM

YEKATERINBURG, July 6. /TASS/. Russia is open to cooperation with everyone on an equal basis and on the principles of mutual respect, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the plenary session of the Innoprom international industrial exhibition.

"We are open to cooperation with everyone - on an equal basis and on the principles of mutual respect. We are ready to expand business ties and build cooperation across a wide range of areas," the prime minister said, adding that such a format meets the interests of all parties and contributes to strengthening national economies.

The Innoprom now being held for the 16th time, has already become a significant international platform where the most important issues of key industries are traditionally discussed, Mishustin said. The exhibition brings together international partners, leaders of major manufacturing enterprises, financial and investment institutions, as well as representatives of industry associations, science, and education.