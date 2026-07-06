Israel insists on Hamas disarmament, demilitarization of Gaza — foreign minister

TEL AVIV, July 6. /TASS/. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar sees the declared readiness of Gaza's authorities to hand over power to the Palestinian technocratic committee as an attempt to prevent the disarmament of Hamas.

"Hamas’s apparent willingness to ‘make room’ for a technocratic government is designed to prevent its own disarmament," he wrote on the X social network. "Hamas seeks to replicate the ‘Hezbollah model’ in Gaza: a technocratic administration would be responsible for garbage collection and other municipal services, while Hamas would remain the dominant military force."

"Israel insists on the full implementation of the Trump plan, with its core principles being the disarmament of Hamas and all other terrorist organizations, and the complete demilitarization of the Gaza Strip," he added.

Earlier on Monday, Gaza authorities announced they had completed preparations transfer power to the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), composed of independent Palestinian technocrats and supervised by the Board of Peace. The enclave’s government said the head of the Government Emergency Committee and acting head of government follow-up, Mohammad Al-Farra, has submitted his resignation. This step is intended to "demonstrate the seriousness of intentions" of the enclave’s current government to transfer its authority to the technocrats. The government emphasized that at this point, only "technical staffers" remain in their posts, and they are ready to work under the National Committee.

The NCAG was formed on January 14 and held its first meeting in Cairo on January 14. It comprises 12 members and is led by Palestinian politician Ali Shaath, who was a high-ranking official in the Palestinian National Authority and is considered to be a prominent civil engineer, with vast expertise in restoring political and economic infrastructure.