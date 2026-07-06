S7 Airlines plans to buy 70 to 100 Tu-214 aircraft — minister

MOSCOW, July 6. /TASS/. S7 Airlines intends to purchase between 70 and 100 fully domestically produced Tu-214 passenger jets, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said in an interview with the Vesti TV program.

"Last December, we received a type certificate for the fully domestically produced Tu-214, which features entirely Russian-made systems. Currently, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) is in talks with Mr. [Vladislav] Filev (the main shareholder of S7 Group - TASS). That is S7. They plan to acquire between 70 and 100 aircraft," Alikhanov said.

According to the minister, the parties are currently discussing delivery terms, leasing, and other commercial issues.

UAC (part of Rostec) expects to sign a firm contract for the Tu-214 deliveries to S7 Airlines later this year, Vadim Badekha, the corporation's CEO, said earlier.

In February, the State Transport Leasing Company (GTLK), S7 Group, and UAC signed a trilateral memorandum of cooperation at the NAIS exhibition to supply 100 medium-haul Tu-214 aircraft.