MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The Kiev regime is using drones and missiles to carry out terrorist strikes against civilian targets in Russia because Russian forces are advancing actively across the front line, Timur Syrtlanov, a member of the presidium of the nationwide organization Officers of Russia and a reserve colonel who participated in the special military operation, told TASS.

"Russian forces are conducting active offensive operations in all sectors of the special military operation zone, and that is pushing the Ukrainian authorities toward terrorist methods. The Kiev regime is willing to use drones and missile weapons to strike civilian facilities located within our country," he said.

TASS previously calculated that the attempted drone attack on Moscow launched earlier on Tuesday was one of the largest this year. Air defense forces destroyed 60 drones heading toward the capital since the beginning of the day. Prior to that, the highest number was recorded on May 17, when air defense forces shot down 81 UAVs during the first half of the day. One day earlier, on May 16, air defense forces destroyed 38 drones, while they shot down another 61 hostile UAVs on May 7.