Emergency crews remove hazardous roof sections after fire at Sevastopol Panorama

SEVASTOPOL, June 16. /TASS/. Rescue crews are dismantling damaged roof components of the building housing the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855) that pose a safety risk after the building was damaged in a fire following a strike by the Ukrainian army, the Sevastopol Defense Museum reported on Max channel.

"The Sevastopol Rescue Service is currently operating at the Panorama of the Siege of Sevastopol (1854-1855). The team is removing damaged roof elements that pose a danger to people inside the building and is ensuring safe conditions for further restoration work," the museum said in a statement.