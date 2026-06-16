MOSCOW June 16. /TASS/. Russia closes entry into the country for 103 Canadian nationals, including several dozen lawmakers, the Foreign Ministry said.

"The entry into the Russian Federation is closed on a permanent basis for 103 Canadian nationals, whose activities, in the Canadian parliament above all, are aimed at defamation of the constitutional order and the foreign political course of our country, and are also subdued to the task of illegitimate confiscation of Russian sovereign state assets," the ministry said.

Russia does not accept the hostile line of the Canadian political elite that razed bilateral relations with Moscow to the ground, the ministry added.