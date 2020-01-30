US ambassador to Russia visits jailed US national Paul Whelan

The ambassador lashed out at the fact that Whelan had not been able to contact his relatives for 13 months

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan has visited jailed US national Paul Whelan, accused in Russia of espionage, at a detention facility in Moscow, US Embassy Spokesperson Rebecca Ross informed on Twitter. "Ambassador Sullivan is meeting with #PaulWhelan today in Lefortovo Prison in Moscow. Paul’s health and welfare are of great concern for the U.S. Government," she wrote.

Ambassador Sullivan is meeting with #PaulWhelan today in Lefortovo Prison in Moscow. Paul’s health and welfare are of great concern for the U.S. Government. @mfa_russia https://t.co/ZiJKc99461 — Rebecca Ross (@USEmbRuPress) January 30, 2020

This is the first time Sullivan has visited Whelan. His predecessor Jon Huntsman repeatedly visited the jailed American during his term as ambassador. Sullivan later commented that the situation of the US national Paul Whelan, who remains in custody in Russia’s Lefortovo prison and hasn't been able to contact his parents for a long time, is concerning. "Among the most important parts of my job here as the US ambassador is to protect the welfare of American citizens, and I would like to reiterate our concerns about Paul Whelan’s continued detention, and the fact that he has not been able to speak with his parents for over 13 months. Paul has in fact submitted multiple formal requests to make phone calls. The investigator has denied some requests, and ignored others," the envoy said.