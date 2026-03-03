Venezuela demands immediate release of Maduro, his wife — ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW, March 3. /TASS/. The Venezuelan people are steadfast in their call for the immediate release of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. Venezuelan Ambassador to Russia, Jesus Rafael Salazar Velazquez, expressed this sentiment during a roundtable discussion hosted by the Communist Party of the Russian Federation (CPRF) faction in the State Duma.

"Today marks two months since the onset of military aggression against Venezuela and the unlawful detention of the country’s constitutional president," he stated. "The Venezuelan people continue to demand the swift liberation of President Nicolas Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores, as well as their prompt return to Venezuela."

The diplomat also extended his gratitude to the Communist Party for establishing a public committee dedicated to advocating for Maduro and Flores’s release. "Our embassy will actively collaborate with this committee to support its efforts," he affirmed.

On January 3, the United States launched an attack on civilian and military targets within Venezuela, during which President Maduro and his wife were forcibly seized and transported out of the country. They appeared in a federal court in the Southern District of New York on January 5, where they faced charges of drug trafficking. Both have pleaded not guilty. Currently, Delcy Rodriguez, who served as Vice President under Maduro, is acting as the head of state in Venezuela.