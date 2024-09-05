Russia to supply 1.9 mln tons of petroleum, 60,000 tons of kerosene per year to Mongolia

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. An agreement between Russia and Mongolia stipulates the supply of 1.8-1.9 mln tons of petroleum products and 60,000 tons of kerosene-type jet fuel per year from Russia to Mongolia, Russia’s Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Some 60,000 tons of kerosene per year and 1.8-1.9 mln tons of petroleum products per year," he said when asked about supply volumes.

Earlier, during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to Mongolia, the Russian Energy Ministry and the Mongolian Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources signed an agreement on cooperation in supplies of petroleum products and aviation fuel.

Russia ensures almost 99% of Mongolia’s gasoline imports, the minister said, adding that on diesel fuel this share is slightly lower.

Speaking about supplies of kerosene-type jet fuel to Mongolia, Tsivilyov noted that Moscow would deliver 100% of aviation fuel necessary for the new airport to the country.

